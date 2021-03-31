Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 461,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.10% of Tailwind Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $13,192,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,077,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,246,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of Tailwind Acquisition stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,814. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intend to focus on consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

