Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,071. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

