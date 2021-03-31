Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Under Armour worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Under Armour by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Under Armour by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 311,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,945. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

