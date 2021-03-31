Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,376 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 423.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.83. The company had a trading volume of 122,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,037. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

