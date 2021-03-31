Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 15,308 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,308 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $218,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 108.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 67.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $230,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.07. 14,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.