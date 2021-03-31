Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,616 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Cirrus Logic worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $39,404,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.60. 10,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,174. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.92. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

