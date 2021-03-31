Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,886 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,853,000.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.39.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.35. 34,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $321.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

