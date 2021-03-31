Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 24,002 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,002 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 359,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,203. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82.

