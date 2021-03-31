Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,896 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.26% of AeroVironment worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 32.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.18. 10,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 98.71 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,206.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,293 shares of company stock valued at $18,087,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

