Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 29,475 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Pan American Silver worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

