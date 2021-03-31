Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 40,935 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,935 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. 226,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,128. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

