Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 43,388 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,388 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. 493,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,547,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

