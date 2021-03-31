Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,010 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,654,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,383,000 after buying an additional 170,291 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $2,838,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,643,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of GWRE traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,678. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.95 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,482. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.