Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 90,978 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,907 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 90,978 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tapestry worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPR traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. 111,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,937. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.