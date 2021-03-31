Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $4.02 Million Position in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.24% of Empower as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Empower in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Empower during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Empower during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000.

Get Empower alerts:

NYSE EMPW remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,873. Empower Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11.

Empower Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.