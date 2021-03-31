Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,948 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

BBL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.06. 394,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

