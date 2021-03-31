Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.29% of IG Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

IGAC stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Wednesday. 1,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,127. IG Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Profile

IG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

