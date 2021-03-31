Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 64,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,273,000.

NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,612. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

