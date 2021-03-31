Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 64,762 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

SKM stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

