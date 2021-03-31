Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hub Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Hub Group stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

