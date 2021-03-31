Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,668 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 117,897 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Hudbay Minerals worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,131,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,423 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $8,376,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 283,506 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBM stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBM. CIBC raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

