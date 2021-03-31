Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Raised to $13.25

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

HBM traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. 28,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

