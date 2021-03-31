Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $7.00. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 400 shares.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,084,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 2,287,423 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $15,131,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 368,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

