Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.28% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $46,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 364,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

HPP stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

