Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 219.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 173.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,856 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 904,078 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

