Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 791,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 443,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 189.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Hudson Technologies worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDSN stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. 17,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,976. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $70.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a negative net margin of 7.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

