Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,000. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 3.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $8.42 on Wednesday, reaching $483.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.39. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $170.63 and a 1 year high of $516.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

