Hudson Value Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of ZG traded up $4.40 on Wednesday, reaching $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

