Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys Shares of 109,254 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000. Corning accounts for approximately 2.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Corning by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 108,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 78,990 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,577. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,954.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders sold a total of 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

