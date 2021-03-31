Hudson Value Partners LLC Invests $1.98 Million in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. PPL comprises approximately 1.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in PPL by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 854,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in PPL by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. 41,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,530. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

