Hudson Value Partners LLC Invests $2.28 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.44. 9,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,141. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $209.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.