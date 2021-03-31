Hudson Value Partners LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Tyson Foods comprises 1.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,521,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 359.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18,167.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 768,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tyson Foods by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,771,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,151,000 after buying an additional 711,932 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

TSN stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,788. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

