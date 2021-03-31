Hudson Value Partners LLC Invests $2.80 Million in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. ABB accounts for 1.9% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in ABB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in ABB by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in ABB by 4.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABB by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.