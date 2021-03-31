Hudson Value Partners LLC Invests $2.86 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. The AES makes up 1.9% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The AES by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 322,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in The AES by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in The AES by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 545,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 55,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 141,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Shares of AES traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. 80,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,330. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

