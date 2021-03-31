Hudson Value Partners LLC Invests $4.10 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,531,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,140,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $29.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,076.37. 34,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,136. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,075.08 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,059.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,787.20. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,083.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

