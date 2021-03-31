Hudson Value Partners LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,988 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,863. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.94 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $384.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

