Hudson Value Partners LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 14,627.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,265,000 after buying an additional 1,087,116 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Workday by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after buying an additional 737,324 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

Shares of WDAY traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.07 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

