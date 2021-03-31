Hudson Value Partners LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. The Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

Shares of HD traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $306.03. 61,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,445. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $305.68. The company has a market cap of $329.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

