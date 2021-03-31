Hudson Value Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.4% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $164.46. 60,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,316,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.78. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $432.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

