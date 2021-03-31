Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Netflix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $10.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $523.60. The company had a trading volume of 63,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $530.39 and a 200 day moving average of $514.60. The company has a market cap of $231.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.51 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

