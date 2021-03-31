Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 31,762 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,000. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.2% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $132.43. 116,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,816,865. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

