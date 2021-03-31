Hudson Value Partners LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 687,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $147,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.20. 65,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,000. The firm has a market cap of $168.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

