Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Humana worth $54,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $425.71 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $285.49 and a one year high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.34 and a 200-day moving average of $406.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

