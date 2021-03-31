Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Down to $21.67

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $19.49. Humanigen shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 92,013 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,001,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 570,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,028 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Humanigen by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

