Humanscape Reaches Market Cap of $68.73 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $68.73 million and approximately $110,625.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00048666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.88 or 0.00644961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.