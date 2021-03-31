Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $59,557.02 or 1.00296366 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and $283.78 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00061606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00310248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.33 or 0.00852678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00088426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00048325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00029579 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.