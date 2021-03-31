Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in March

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 339,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Hurricane Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,037. Hurricane Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.18.
About Hurricane Energy
Recommended Story: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.