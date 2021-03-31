Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.09% of Huttig Building Products worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the third quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBP opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.53. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

