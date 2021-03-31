HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $1.32 on Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $59.39 million and $35.37 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,481.37 or 1.00168971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00032546 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.07 or 0.00304925 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.33 or 0.00386195 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.47 or 0.00686191 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00108707 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

