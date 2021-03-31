HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 481.90% and a negative net margin of 63.49%.

HYRE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.62. 2,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $175.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $16.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HYRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on HyreCar from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

